30 people facing charges after anti-ICE protest in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — Thirty people are facing charges after a protest against U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement in New York City on Sunday.
The protest started at New York’s Main Library and eventually moved to Times Square.
Protesters chanted: “No ICE, NO KKK, NO fascist USA.”
Police said the demonstration got out of hand.
Ten men and 20 women were arrested as a result of the protest.
They now face charges related to disorderly conduct and civil disobedience.
