30 people facing charges after anti-ICE protest in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — Thirty people are facing charges after a protest against U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement in New York City on Sunday.

The protest started at New York’s Main Library and eventually moved to Times Square.

Protesters chanted: “No ICE, NO KKK, NO fascist USA.”

Police said the demonstration got out of hand.

Ten men and 20 women were arrested as a result of the protest.

They now face charges related to disorderly conduct and civil disobedience.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9