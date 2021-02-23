3rd plow hit within a week on the New York State Thruway

State News
A snow plow clears snow off a street, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)

(WSYR-TV) — Representatives from the New York State Thruway Authority are urging drivers to slow down when encountering a plow in the remaining weeks of winter.

Their message comes after another plow on the Thruway was hit by a vehicle this past weekend in the Syracuse area.

This is the third plow hit within just the past week. No one was injured in the accident, but the vehicle that hit the plow was badly damaged.

It is important to remember plows drive at a slower speed, so give them some distance.

