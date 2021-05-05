4 teens taken into custody after police chase in stolen vehicle overnight in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four teens were taken into custody after a chase with the Rochester Police Department early Wednesday.

According to RPD, around 2 a.m. in the area of Lake Avenue and Seyle Terrace, officers saw a Gray Kia Sorrento that they say had been recently stolen in a gunpoint robbery.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over and it fled the stop. Officers then pursued the vehicle through the area of Lake, Driving Park and Ridgeway Avenue.

Once at Magee Avenue, the driver and three occupants left the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle was left in gear by the driver and it rolled into the front bumper of another parked, unoccupied car.

Ultimately all four teens were taken into custody after a brief foot-chase and all were issued appearance tickets for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The ages of the four involved as are follows:

14-year-old male

19-year-old female

13-year-old male

15-year-old male

“All were subsequently released (to parent/guardian if minor) expect the 14-year-old whom was detained on a separate unrelated warrant,” RPD officials said in a statement.

There were no injuries.

The investigation for the robbery is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to please call 911.