$5K worth of apples stolen from Niagara County farm

TOWN OF PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police say roughly $5,000 worth of apples were stolen from Sanger Farms in the Town of Porter last month.
The honeycrisp apples were taken between September 7, when they were last sprayed for insects, and September 21.
State police say the apples were picked from the bottoms of trees in an area that wasn’t open to the public. No apples were left on the ground.
Anyone with information on this theft can call (585) 644-6200 and reference the number “9835913.”
