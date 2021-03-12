665 pounds of marijuana worth over $1.3 million seized at Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 665 pounds of marijuana was seized at the Peace Bridge Cargo Facility on Thursday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP officers found the marijuana after a further inspection of a commercial shipment manifested as “empty plastic bottles.”

After a non-intrusive examination followed by a canine search alerted officers to cardboard boxes inside of the truck carrying the shipment.

CBP says a physical inspection turned up marijuana inside vacuum-sealed bags, valued at a street value of over $1.3 million.

Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone said the successful seizure was thanks to dedicated and vigilant CBP officers.

“Once again, as a result of the dedication and vigilance of CBP Officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo, illegal contraband was prevented from hitting the streets of our great Nation.

I am fortunate to work alongside such a talented group of individuals.”

Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone

