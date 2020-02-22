$6M in federal funding going to Native American Tribes across NY State

(WSYR-TV) — Nearly $6 million in federal funding will coming to Native American Tribes across New York State.

Four out of the eight tribes are located here in Central New York.

The grants are part of a $655 million plan that United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson announced on Friday.

The goal is to help New York State tribes create better, affordable housing opportunities for their families and neighbors.

Here is the breakdown of some of the grants that will be given to CNY counties:

Cayuga County: $287,948

Oneida County: $790,973

Onondaga County: $74,594

Seneca County: $2,527,158

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9