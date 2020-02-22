$6M in federal funding going to Native American Tribes across NY State

State News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Nearly $6 million in federal funding will coming to Native American Tribes across New York State.

Four out of the eight tribes are located here in Central New York.

The grants are part of a $655 million plan that United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson announced on Friday.

The goal is to help New York State tribes create better, affordable housing opportunities for their families and neighbors.

Here is the breakdown of some of the grants that will be given to CNY counties:

  • Cayuga County: $287,948
  • Oneida County: $790,973
  • Onondaga County: $74,594
  • Seneca County: $2,527,158

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected