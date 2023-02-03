NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In 2022, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recovered 231 stolen vehicles amassing a value of over $7.3 million, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Office.

“Since the day I took office, the safety of New Yorkers has been my number one priority,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is committed to tracking down and recovering stolen vehicles and bringing justice to the innocent New Yorkers who are victimized by these crimes.”

This also includes 81 stolen vehicle parts, worth $67,223.

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Our investigators work hard to protect New Yorkers—not only their property but also their identities. Recovering stolen vehicles and parts is just part of the critical work they do day in and day out. In addition to being vigilant once you own a vehicle, we always advise consumers to be wise when purchasing a salvage vehicle or one that may have been stolen or subjected to flooding.”

In 2021, the DMV recovered 194 vehicles and 77 parts, adding up to a smaller $5.2 million.

Breakdown of the vehicles recovered in 2022 and their value:

BRAND NUMBER OF VEHICLES VALUE Acura 8 $185,125 Alfa Romeo 1 $25,000 Audi 3 $105,238 Big Tex trailer 1 $13,000 BMW 8 $417,095 Buick 1 $26,975 Cadillac 4 $116,245 Can-Am ATV 1 $4,120 Chevrolet 5 $149,470 Chrysler 2 $21,500 Dodge 15 $631,897 Ford 8 $110,400 GMC 6 $231,800 Hino 1 $35,600 Honda 76 $2,009,264 Hyundai 5 $71,520 Infiniti 6 $220,025 Jaguar 1 $61,200 Jeep 23 $1,034,058 Kawasaki 2 $10,340 Kia 2 $55,500 KTM 1 $9,250 Land Rover 3 $139,038 Lexus 1 $20,000 Lincoln 2 $19,600 Mercedes Benz 4 $192,825 Nissan 10 $151,041 Polaris 1 $4,060 Pontiac 1 $4,000 Porsche 2 $113,000 Ram 8 $695,800 RPS 1 $1,300 Toyota 15 $413,250 Yamaha 2 $10,500 Utility Trailer 1 $250 TOTAL 231 $7,309,286 According to Hochul’s Office.

Hochul’s office says that there has been a national increase in stolen vehicles, and has a few tips to help keep themselves and their cars safe.

Drivers should remember to lock their vehicles when they park and take the key or key fob with them

For additional security, vehicle owners can use visible or audible devices such as: alarms brake or wheel locks or install a vehicle immobilizer like fuse cut-offs or ignition and fuel disablers



If your vehicle has been stolen you should report it to the police and your auto insurance company as soon as you can. The police will enter your information into national and state auto theft computer records, and the theft will be noted on your car’s title record. This will help alleviate someone from selling your vehicle or applying for a title.

The DMV offers additional guidance on stolen and recovered vehicles on its website, and the agency also provides a link that lets customers determine if a car was flooded or stolen. You can type in the Vehicle Identification Number, then a customer can learn if a vehicle has flood damage.

“Consumers should also be careful when purchasing a vehicle where the deal seems too good to be true. They should be wary if the seller is insisting on cash only and should check to be sure the vehicle description on the title matches the vehicle they are receiving. For example, the plates and inspection stickers should match the jurisdiction listed on the title,” said Hochul’s Office.

Auto theft recovery is one of the many tasks that the DMV’s Division of Field Investigations manages. Last year, they made 1,126 arrests in relation to fraud, identity theft and using a false identity to purchase alcohol.