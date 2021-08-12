Adirondack, Catskill campgrounds closing beaches for swimming by Labor Day

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation approved campground on near Cat Mountain in the Adirondacks. (News 8 WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Campgrounds and day use areas across New York will begin closing its beaches for swimming this week.

New York State’s Department of Environmental Conservation announced the closure of beaches for swimming at DEC-managed campgrounds and day use areas in the Adirondack and Catskill Parks. These beaches will remain open to visitors, however, swimming will be prohibited unless a lifeguard is present.

Beaches will begin closing swimming opportunities in August as many lifeguards will return to school for the Fall semester. Many will close in August, with all closing by the Labor Day holiday.

The DEC listed the following schedule for when each campground and day use area will close for swimming:

August 12: Nicks Lake Campground and Day Use Area, Old Forge, NY

August 15: Fish Creek Pong Campground and Day Use Area, Saranac Lake, NY

August 15: Meacham Lake Campground and Day Use Area, Duane, NY

August 20: Lincoln Pond Campground and Day Use Area, Elizabethtown, NY

August 22: Ausable Point Campground and Day Use Area: Peru, NY

August 29: North-South Lake Campground and Day Use Area, Haines Falls, NY

September 5: Moffitt Beach Campground and Day Use Area, Lake Pleasant, NY

September 6: Lake George, Million Dollar, Beach and Day Use Area, Lake George, NY

September 6: Northampton Beach Campground and Day Use Area, Mayfield, NY

September 6: Rogers Rock Campground and Day Use Area, Hague, NY

Additional information on swimming in New York State can be found on the DEC website.