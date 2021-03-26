Advocates call on lawmakers to better protect staffers of public officials from sexual harassment

State News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — Advocates are calling on New York State lawmakers to protect victims of sexual harassment.

The Sexual Harassment Working Group held an online press conference Friday pushing their legislative agenda, which includes helping staffers of public officials.

“We are unique in the sense that we are putting our whole life into our work. Public service doesn’t pay a lot but we dedicate our time or energy our emotions our life to this work and we deserve the same protections as every worker,” said Erica Vladimer of Sexual Harassment Working Group.

Organizers of the press conference say bringing together survivors of sexual harassment and talking about their experiences will be what spur change.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area