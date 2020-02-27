Advocates oppose banning fentanyl analogs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is once again taking aim at the manufacturers of fentanyl analogs hoping to get them banned in New York State.

But his proposal is catching heat from some lawmakers.

Activists from across the state held tombstone signs at the state Capitol Wednesday to fight against a proposal to ban fentanyl analogs. One of those people is Alexis Pleus, who lost her son to an overdose in 2014.

“We are fighting back against the classification of fentanyl because that is more failed drug war tactics, and we are not going to stand for it,” she said.

In December, Cuomo unveiled his second State of the State proposal to ban fentanyl analogs saying:

“… drug dealers have turned to lacing opioids and other illicit drugs with fentanyl analogs — a deadly synthetic opioid that current law does not ban.”

According to the Governor’s office, “some analogs are prohibited by the federal government’s controlled substances schedule, but are not listed in the State schedule.”

But some say that will not end the overdose crisis.

“Medication assisted treatment is the only way forward,” Jawanza Williams, of VOCAL NY), said. “The continued incarceration for those tragically addicted to drugs has been an abject failure.”

The Governor has also called for an expansion of medication assisted treatment for opioid use disorder.