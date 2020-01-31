Live Now
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Albany-area teen turns plastic bags into bedding

State News
Posted: / Updated:
PLASTIC BAGS_1494470191069.jpg

ALBANY (WSYR-TV) — An Albany-area teen is turning discarded plastic bags into mats and bedding for the homeless.

Her school Honor Society requires community service from its members, so she committed to this creative, compassionate and eco-friendly project to fulfill her ten hours.

And even though Emily Smith has already put her hours in, she plans to weave more mats to donate to soup kitchens, shelters and other organizations and agencies that aid local homeless populations.

“So, it looks like this perfect square and you pull it apart and it creates one of these and you loop them altogether and it creates string almost and then you just weave them back and forth and you will get a really long strand,” Smith explained. “And then you put all your strands together and you get a whole mat.”

The bags were donated by the community. She hopes that her actions will inspire others to not waste resources and to find ways to help others.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected