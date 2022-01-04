Albany County DA will not prosecute criminal complaint against Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County District Attorney’s Office has released a statement saying it will not prosecute the misdemeanor criminal complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo. The forcible touching complaint was originally filed by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office in October 2021.

“While many have an opinion regarding the allegations against the former Governor, the Albany County DA’s Office is the only one who has a burden to prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt. While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial.” DA David Soares

The DA’s Office is asking that the charges filed against Cuomo by the Albany County Sheriff be dismissed.

“I, like most New Yorkers, remain deeply troubled by allegations like the ones at issue here. Such conduct has no place in government or in any workplace. Although avenues for criminal prosecution in these cases are sometimes limited, I encourage victims of workplace harassment and abuse to continue to come forward and bring these issues to light so that these important discussions can continue,” said Soares.

Cuomo is scheduled to appear in Albany City Court on January 7. Charges against Cuomo were also dropped by the Westchester District Attorney’s Office at the end of December.