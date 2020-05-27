Breaking News
SpaceX launch has been postponed today; next opportunity Saturday afternoon

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Albany sees 30 overdose deaths in 24 hours, pandemic could be to blame

State News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many things have changed during COVID-19, a fact that rings especially true for those struggling with addiction.

With many meeting places shuttered by the pandemic, access to services that would help cope or recover is hard to come by.

In Albany, officials said coronavirus deaths have been eclipsed by overdoses at this point in the pandemic. Over a 24 hour period last week, the region saw 30 overdoses linked to fentanyl-laced cocaine.

While digital counseling has come to the forefront as a socially distance alternative, Albany County’s Sheriff, Craig Apple, said it just isn’t the same.

There’s nothing like having somebody in the room face-to-face. You can just judge that person better. Folks rely on… a lot of peer support and that’s how a lot of them make it through it and Zoom is just not the same.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple

It will be a difficult road ahead for many of those struggling with addiction.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected