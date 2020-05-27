Albany sees 30 overdose deaths in 24 hours, pandemic could be to blame

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many things have changed during COVID-19, a fact that rings especially true for those struggling with addiction.

With many meeting places shuttered by the pandemic, access to services that would help cope or recover is hard to come by.

In Albany, officials said coronavirus deaths have been eclipsed by overdoses at this point in the pandemic. Over a 24 hour period last week, the region saw 30 overdoses linked to fentanyl-laced cocaine.

While digital counseling has come to the forefront as a socially distance alternative, Albany County’s Sheriff, Craig Apple, said it just isn’t the same.

There’s nothing like having somebody in the room face-to-face. You can just judge that person better. Folks rely on… a lot of peer support and that’s how a lot of them make it through it and Zoom is just not the same. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple

It will be a difficult road ahead for many of those struggling with addiction.