Alcohol and the holidays: surveys reveal New Yorker habits

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — You’ve probably heard the phrase “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere” before. You may have even said it yourself a few times this holiday season, especially when celebrating with family and friends.

However, have you ever wondered what time people really think is an acceptable time to start drinking over the holidays? You might also be wondering if families use alcohol in the same way as you during this time of year.

Companies like Detox.net from the American Addiction Centers and PRPioneer conducted surveys or analyzed data regarding state trends with alcohol in each state. They came to some very interesting conclusions. For the purpose of these surveys, the holiday season is considered to begin on Thanksgiving and end after New Year’s Eve.

New Yorkers consider 3:33 p.m. the ‘acceptable’ time to begin drinking over the holidays.

21% admit they bend the rules and drink before lunchtime

Alaskans begin drinking the earliest at 12:30 p.m.

Hawaiians begin drinking the latest at 4:11 p.m.

The average New Yorker consumes 34% of their overall alcohol intake for the entire year during the holidays.

The national average consume 29% of their intake over the holidays

22% of drinkers mentally prepare to drink over the holidays

25% of drinkers say they will drink more this season due to lifting of lockdown restrictions

New Yorkers drink enough beer to fill 465 Olympic-sized swimming pools over the holidays.

Californians consume the most with drinking 936 Olympic-sized swimming pools over the holiday season

New Yorkers are in the 28th overall position

20% of New Yorkers say family gatherings descend into drunk arguments on Christmas.