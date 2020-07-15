All New Yorkers with SNAP to receive full benefits for fifth consecutive month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — About half of all households in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive additional benefits for July. New York’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance says about 700,000 households will get the maximum allowable benefit for July, as over $100 million has been added to the fund.

“There is no question that the global pandemic has put a significant economic strain on many households throughout the state, causing more and more New Yorkers to experience food insecurity.“ Mike Hein

Commissioner of the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance

The emergency assistance will be issued by the ODTA to SNAP households that don’t usually receive the maximum amount each per month, which is $194 for individuals and $646 for a family of four. The added benefits will be sent out later in July, after regular SNAP issuance is paid out.

This marks the fifth month in a row that all SNAP recipients in New York will get maximum emergency food assistance benefits. To combat the economic effects of the coronavirus, over $400 million in benefits have been distributed to low-income, food-insecure New Yorkers since April.