Amazon posts new positions in Bath, site plan submitted to planning board

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Amazon has posted two positions on its job board for roles at a potential distribution center in the Town of Bath.

The two jobs, which were recently updated on Amazon’s website, are for an IT Support Associate II and an IT Support Engineer I.

The job descriptions say the roles come with “comprehensive healthcare benefits starting on Day 1, matching 401(k) program, and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave.”

According to the town’s planning board meeting minutes from February, Amazon submitted a site plan for the former Mercury Aircraft location located at 6823 Industrial Park Rd. The planning board discussed holding a public hearing and releasing more information on the project.

Town of Bath Supervisor Ron Smith told The Corning Leader that the facility has the potential to hire 200-250 people if the site does become a reality.

In February Amazon released the following statement to 18 News regarding the potential distribution center in Bath.

“Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly exploring new locations. We weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve customers, however, we have a policy of not commenting on speculation or our future roadmap.” AMAZON SPOKESPERSON

Amazon tells 18 News they do not have any more updates on this project.

James Johnson, Executive Director of the Steuben County IDA, was unable to comment on the project in February.

Village of Bath Mayor Michael Sweet said the prospect of an Amazon facility coming to the area is “outstanding for the local community.”

“The more people working in the area and the more traffic- the better that economic environment. I believe in trickle down and snowball effect. All good and more to come.”