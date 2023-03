ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — NY Governor Kathy Hochul will be speaking Monday morning on the upcoming Storm expected to hit parts of New York State.

For much of the state, it’s been a fairly green winter most of the season. But for areas such as Buffalo, this winter has proved fatal.

Tuesday’s storm system is a developing nor’easter, expected to touch the coastline of New England. Governor Hochul will be speaking on the storm outside of the Department of Transportation Garage in Albany.