Amusement parks in New York can open Friday

(WSYR-TV) — Restarting New York and with the warmer weather here, outdoor amusement parks can welcome back guests as early as Friday.

The parks will need to limit capacity to 33%. Face coverings, temperature checks, and frequent cleaning is mandatory.

Tickets will need to be sold in advance, so even if you have a season pass, you’ll need to reserve your spot.

The entrances and exits will need to be staggered too.

Facilities must submit reopening plans with health protocols to their local health departments.