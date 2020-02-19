Angi Renna running for 50th District Senate seat

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Republican Angi Renna’s campaign announced that she will be running in the special election.
The special election will be held on April 28. It comes after first-term Senator Bob Antonacci left for a State Supreme Court seat.
Renna and Democrat John Mannion have announced that they are running.
Renna has been endorsed by the Onondaga County Conservative Party.
