Animal Adventure Park reports pregnant two-toed sloth

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Animal Adventure is preparing for another newborn, but not of the giraffe variety this time.

The park has announced its first two-toed sloth pregnancy.

Their park has had sloth’s for about 4 years now and this is the first time they were successful.

Animal care started to notice Ruby was growing in size and weight so they preformed an ultrasound on her.

Owner of Animal Adventure, Jordan Patch, says the community is excited and the responses they have been getting are nothing short of amazing.

“If you watch the ultra sound video, you can see a little baby sloth curled up in mom’s womb, and I think that’s what’s melting the hearts of a lot of our viewers,” says Patch.

Patch is not entirely sure of her due date but he does believe she is about 6 months along, so he expects a baby sloth within the next month and a half.

Patch says the park had already installed a sloth web cam but he hasn’t decided yet whether to live stream the pregnancy as they did 4 years ago with April.

You can find updates as well as the ultrasound video on the Animal Adventure Facebook Page.

The park is set to open April 28th.