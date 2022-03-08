(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced on Tuesday the return of the annual statewide ban that prohibits residential bush burning. The prohibition will last from March 16 to May 14.

“The start of spring in New York comes with an increased risk of wildfires,” says Commissioner Seggos. “Since 2009, New York’s burn ban has reduced the number of wildfires in our communities.”

The DEC shares that open burning debris is the number one cause of spring wildfires in New York. When temperatures warm and debris from last fall dries out, wildfires can start and spread easily, says the DEC. These fires can burn hundreds of acres and can also distract local firefighters from other emergencies.

While open burning is restricted, residents of New York can still have backyard fire pits or campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width, or diameter, as well as small cooking fires. The DEC reminds residents that these fires should only burn charcoal or dry, clean, untreated, or unpainted wood, and fires should never be left unattended and extinguished.

Failure to follow the ban can result in criminal or civil enforcement, with a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense. The burn ban is enforced by forest rangers, the DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers, and local authorities. To report environmental law violations, you can call 1-833-RANGERS or visit dec.ny.gov.