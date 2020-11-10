Applications now open for heat benefits to those who qualify

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Applications are now being accepted for New York State’s Home Energy Assistance Program or HEAP.

If you are eligible, you may receive one regular HEAP benefit per program year and you could also be eligible for emergency HEAP benefits if you are in danger of running out of fuel or having your utility service shut off.

Anyone 60-year-old or older and people with disabilities can apply. Applications can be found here.

