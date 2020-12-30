Auburn Police asking for public’s help in finding missing woman

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing adult.
Christina M. Tarry, 32, was last seen in the city of Auburn on Dec. 28, according to police. Christina is described as a white female with brown hair. She weighs 100 pounds and is 5’5″.
Christina has a number of contact persons in the Auburn area. She may still be in the Auburn area or could have traveled to Syracuse.
If you know of Christina’s whereabouts, contact the Auburn Police Department at 315-253-3231. Callers can remain anonymous.
