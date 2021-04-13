Authorities: Cocaine found on and in passengers body at New York airport

Cocaine Found ON and IN Passenger’s Body at John F. Kennedy International Airport (photo: Customs and Border Protection)

JAMAICA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A passenger at John F. Kennedy International Airport arrived with illegal substances on and in their body last Friday.

The United States Customs and Border Protection reported that on April 9, Yerlinga Lantigua Hernandez DeNova, was discovered to have three white pellets containing white powder in her purse. This was determined during an initial CBP inspection.

Subsequently, DeNova was then escorted to a private search room where CBP officers conducted a physical search.

CBP officers reported that during the search, pellets containing white powder were found within DeNova’s bra. DeNova then admitted to officer that she had also inserted pellets vaginally and anally.

Officers then tested a sample of the pellets anf those pellets tested positive for cocaine.

Customs and Border Protection found a total of 100 pellets of white powder on and in DeNova that tested positive for cocaine. Additionally, CBP added that a total weight of approximately three pounds of cocaine was seized with an estimated street value of over $94,000.

DeNova was then charged with importing a controlled substance into the United States.

CBP confirmed that DeNova was placed under arrest and turned her over to Homeland Security Investigations. She now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.