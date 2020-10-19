Average price of gas across US drops

(WIVB) — The national average price of gas is two cents lower than it was last week.

At $2.17 per gallon, the price is significantly lower than it was at this time in 2019 — $2.65.

New York’s average of $2.25 didn’t change from week to week, but like the national average, it’s way lower than it was last year. That price was $2.70.

Here’s a breakdown of prices across upstate New York: