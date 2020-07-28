Back the Blue Rally takes place in Utica

Posted:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Protesters came together in Utica on Monday to show support for local law enforcement.

The peaceful gathering took place in front of the Utica Police Department’s Memorial Wall. Protesters praised law enforcement for their efforts and service to the public.

Their message advocated for peace and working together as a community.

Congressional Candidate Claudia Tenney said, “We’re all praying together, recognizing that the tragedy that happened to George Floyd is honored, but also that we’re making sure that violence is not the answer to what’s been happening in our communities.”

Tenney said she hopes that the rally will shine a positive light on law enforcement and bring residents closer together.

