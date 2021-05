ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, State Senator Michelle Hinchey and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner announced the passage of a bill that will allow medical helicopters to transport human blood to patients at the scene of an emergency.

The legislation allows aeromedical crews to store blood at bases, carry it on flights, and donate unused blood to rural hospitals. Previously, there were rules barring medical helicopters from performing these services.