Binghamton man facing murder charges in Town of Conklin shooting

TOWN OF CONKLIN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Binghamton man is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting in the Town of Conklin.

Lance Johnson, 45, is facing one count of second degree murder and one count of second degree attempted murder after allegedly shooting two women.

One of those women died from her injuries, while the other suffered a gunshot wound to her hand and was taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened right after midnight at an apartment complex.

