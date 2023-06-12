An update from authorities is expected to take place around 3 p.m. You can watch it live in this article.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport Cave & Underground tour boat capsized while inside the cave with passengers onboard, according to Lockport Police.

There is currently no word on injuries or how the boat capsized, but there were around 30 adults and no children onboard, deputies confirmed to a News 4 reporter on the scene. Multiple agencies are responding to assist those on the boat and the incident is still ongoing, police said. The streets surrounding Lockport Cave are currently closed.

A News 4 photographer on the scene reported seeing numerous adults being loaded onto stretchers draped in towels.

The sheriff tells me no children were on the boat. Around 30 adults were on the boat that capsized. @news4buffalo https://t.co/IqTze5mi3k — Jeff Preval (@JeffPrevalTV) June 12, 2023

Tours have been conducted inside the cave system, which was created roughly 150 years ago, since 1977. The water in the cave itself is roughly 4 to 6 feet deep, according to a 2021 News 4 story about the cave.

