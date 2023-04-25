BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Buffalo Public Schools bus driver has been charged and weapons were seized after he made alleged threats towards a student on a school bus last week.

A now-deleted video shows 68-year-old Michael Askew of Cheektowaga allegedly threatening to shoot a student. Police say the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. last Thursday, while the bus was on Roehrer Avenue. For the incident, Askew was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all counts being misdemeanors.

Police say they conducted a search on the 100 block of Woodridge Avenue in Cheektowaga on Tuesday and they found and seized four guns, one of which is said to be an illegal rifle. Three legally owned handguns were also seized. He faces an additional charge in the Town of Cheektowaga for the rifle.

Askew was fired from his job as a bus driver, the district said. Buffalo Schools said in a statement to News 4 that it has “zero tolerance for gun-related violence.” The district said it contacted First Student, the company that employs the driver, to immediately remove him from his position.

News 4 is working to get access to the video.