Breaking down the 100 case threshold for NY colleges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are a lot of questions surrounding the the way in which the State University of New York system is tracking COVID-19 cases — whether they’re using a 14-day static period or a rolling average.

New York State has ordered all colleges — not just SUNY schools — to shift to remote learning if they reach 100 cases in a 14-day period. But that does not necessarily mean 100 cases total; just within the two-week period. Therefore, a school could presumably have more than 100 cases but not be forced to close.

SUNY Albany said that’s not the only data being used to make important decisions about health and safety. And just like SUNY Oswego, each school can act sooner if they think it’s appropriate.

“The 100-case threshold — that’s the threshold — but there’s nothing that would stop us in the state’s guidance from acting sooner if what we were seeing in the data suggested we needed [to shift] and we would,” SUNY Albany Dir. of Media and Community Relations Jordan Carleo-Evangelist said.

SUNY schools are also working closely with county health departments in making their decisions.