Brian Murray sworn in as New York State Director for USDA Rural Development

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Brian Murray was virtually sworn in and installed on Monday as the State Director for USDA Rural Development in New York.

The Rural Development State Directors serve as the chief executive officers of rural development in America. Directors are responsible for promoting the mission and strategic goals of the USDA Rural Development and provide key leadership to develop a productive and inclusive state workforce.

“The work we do and have done is a down payment on the future of not just our state, but more importantly our local communities, and for the nation. I am eager to continue delivering the vital programs, tools and resources to our rural communities and partners so that they may enjoy a more prosperous future.” Brian Murray

Murray spent over 19 years with Rural Development prior to his appointment as State Director. Murray hails from Peterboro, N.Y. and currently resides in Lisbon, N.Y. He graduated from SUNY Potsdam where he received a B.A. in Financial Economics. Murray also serves in his local fire department as an interior firefighter and member of the rescue squad.