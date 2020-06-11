Buffalo mayor announces police reform agenda

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has announced several policy reforms for the Buffalo Police Department.
Some of those changes include the following:
- Strengthen training programs
- Reforming and restructuring fines and fee schedules
- Access to police bodycam footage
Brown said he has met with groups to discuss the issues they would like to see addressed.
“The Buffalo Reform Agenda, this is just the first step. Look at this as one chapter in a novel,” said Brown. “But this is what justice will look like going forward in the City of Buffalo working with the people and developing these policies together.”
The mayor will also issue an executive order that will stop arrested for low-level, non-violent offenses.
