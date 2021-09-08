UPDATE: Buffalo Police say search for two people in Niagara River is now a recovery mission

UPDATE: 3:58 p.m. Sept. 8: Buffalo Police say the search for two people in the Niagara River is now a recovery mission.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the two males. Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police.

UPDATE: 9:20 p.m.: Police have called off the search for the night for the two missing men.

UPDATE: 6:45 p.m. Sept. 7: Buffalo Police have released images of the vehicle that drove through a guard rail into the Niagara River Tuesday morning.

The vehicle appears to be a white or silver Dodge Caravan with a dent below the bottom of the front passenger side door.

Witnesses at the scene say the victims were a Black male wearing a black shirt and a Hispanic male with a white beard and a green or camouflage jacket.

A city surveillance camera in Broderick Park captured these images:





Anyone with information on the vehicle or the two males is asked to call Buffalo Police.

ORIGINAL:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are missing after a vehicle was seen going into the Niagara River on Tuesday morning.

Buffalo police say the vehicle was seen on a surveillance camera going through a railing and directly into the water around 7 a.m. After this, two people were seen in the water.

Crews then began a rescue operation at the foot of Ferry Street. On Tuesday morning, Broderick Park was closed to the public.

At the time the vehicle went into the water, it’s not clear if the driver was speeding, but authorities say the vehicle was driving directly toward the water.

As of 10 a.m., officials are still calling this a “rescue” operation, and not a “recovery” operation. That means the missing people could still be alive.