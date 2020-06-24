Buffalo protester who was shoved by police during protest recovering at hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Buffalo protester who was knocked down by Buffalo Police outside City Hall earlier this month is recovering.
The lawyer for Martin Gugino provided an updated on his condition. Gugino had fractured his skull after the incident in front of Buffalo City Hall.
Gugino is recovering in the rehab section of a Buffalo hospital and his lawyer, Kelly Zarcone, said there are good days and bad days.
He is considering to recover, having good days and bad. Today was a good day. He holds up his end of a complex conversation just fine and his sense of humor has not suffered one bit. He is continually delighted with the outpouring of well wishes from people around the globe.Kelly Zarcone — Martin Gugino’s lawyer
Zarcone added that Gugino will not be discharged this week.
