Buffalo protester who was shoved by police during protest recovering at hospital

In this image from video provided by WBFO, a Buffalo police officer appears to shove a man who walked up to police Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square. Buffalo police initially said in a statement that a person “was injured when he tripped & fell,” WIVB-TV reported, but Capt. Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened. Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended two officers late Thursday, the mayor’s statement said. (Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Buffalo protester who was knocked down by Buffalo Police outside City Hall earlier this month is recovering.

The lawyer for Martin Gugino provided an updated on his condition. Gugino had fractured his skull after the incident in front of Buffalo City Hall.

Gugino is recovering in the rehab section of a Buffalo hospital and his lawyer, Kelly Zarcone, said there are good days and bad days.

He is considering to recover, having good days and bad. Today was a good day. He holds up his end of a complex conversation just fine and his sense of humor has not suffered one bit. He is continually delighted with the outpouring of well wishes from people around the globe. Kelly Zarcone — Martin Gugino’s lawyer

Zarcone added that Gugino will not be discharged this week.