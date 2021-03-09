Campground reservations on the rise in New York State

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — People are thinking about the summer that’s ahead, and reservations are skyrocketing at campgrounds across New York State.

Most of the DEC’s 52 campgrounds are seeing a surge as the department campaigns for safe camping. Their campground program manager says more than 60,000 reservations have been booked for the upcoming season.

“And that’s almost double the amount of reservations that were booked as compared to this time last year,” said Jessica McBridge, DEC Campground Program Manager.

“Ninety-nine percent of what you do is outside and when you are here, especially an RV or a cabin, you have your own bathroom, you have your own facilities,” said Jon Arsenault, KOA Holiday Partner and Manager.

There are a few factors contributing to the extremely high reservation volumes. The DEC opened up the possibility of rolling over campsite reservations from last year to this year, and also opened the window to reserve sites earlier than their usual nine-month rule.