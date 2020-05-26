Campgrounds finalizing plans to open for the season

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Campgrounds in New York State are getting ready to open across the state, but some are not quite ready yet.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the green light to reopen, but the state parks department says its campsites, cabins, cottages, and pavilion shelters are currently closed. New reservations for the 2020 season are suspended until further notice.

State parks are finalizing plans to reopen campgrounds safely, but no official reopening date has been set.