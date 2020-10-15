Chainsmokers promoters face $20K fine for COVID-19 violations at packed concert

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced promoters behind The Chainsmokers’ summer concert in the Hamptons are facing a $20,000 fine for violating coronavirus restrictions.

The governor’s office said the promoter of The Chainsmokers concert, In the Know Experiences, violated public health law at the Southampton event by holding a nonessential gathering and failing to enforce rules requiring people to wear masks if they couldn’t stay 6 feet apart.

Cuomo called the concert, attended by more than 2,150 people, “an egregious violation” of the rules.

NEW: Following an investigation into the Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons this summer, the promoters will be fined $20,000 for violating public health law.



Further, the Town of Southampton cannot approve permits for group gatherings without State approval. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 14, 2020

Crowds gathered near the end of the concert despite the presence of private security and local police officers.

The concert organizers declined comment through their promotion company.

Cuomo said he was also temporarily revoking the ability of the Town of Southampton to issue permits for similar events without state approval.

Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said the town has already been asking the state to weigh in on special event permits, but said he didn’t know about Cuomo’s decision until he announced it Wednesday.

Schneiderman said, “It’s a standard no other town has to go through.”

Cuomo aides told the town’s attorneys Wednesday afternoon that the town made errors in permitting the event, but did not share what those errors were or which events need state approval, Schneiderman said.

“We followed the rule when we issued the permit and the state may feel otherwise,” he said. “It’s challenging when an event organizer doesn’t follow the rules.”

“If we made a mistake let us know what it is and give us a chance to fix it,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.