Charter renews offer of 60 days of free internet for students, educators

(WIVB) – Western New York’s largest cable and internet provider is relaunching an offer to help connect more students to schools during remote learning.
Charter, which operates Spectrum in New York State, will provide free internet and Wi-Fi access to educators, college students, and households with students in grades K to 12 if they don’t already have Spectrum service but live where it’s available.
The free internet and Wi-Fi is good for 60 days.
New customers can call (844) 310-1198 and a free self-installation kit will be provided.
