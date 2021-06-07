Checking in on gas prices for CNY & WNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The summer travel season is in full swing after its unofficial Memorial Day start. How are gas prices faring in our region?

According to AAA, currently, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.05. At the same time last year, it was $2.02. The state’s average is $3.09 which is up one cent from Memorial Day. And last year the state average was $2.20.