Checking in on gas prices for CNY & WNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The summer travel season is in full swing after its unofficial Memorial Day start. How are gas prices faring in our region?
According to AAA, currently, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.05. At the same time last year, it was $2.02. The state’s average is $3.09 which is up one cent from Memorial Day. And last year the state average was $2.20.
- Here’s a look at gas price averages from CNY & WNY:
- Batavia – $3.02 (up 2 cents since last Monday)
- Buffalo – $3.01 (up 2 cents since last Monday)
- Ithaca – $3.03 (up 3 cents change since last Monday)
- Rochester – $3.03 (no change since last Monday)
- Rome – $3.15 (up three cents since last Monday)
- Syracuse – $3.04 (no change since last Monday)
- Watertown – $3.14 (up one cent since last Monday)