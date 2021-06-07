Checking in on gas prices for CNY & WNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The summer travel season is in full swing after its unofficial Memorial Day start. How are gas prices faring in our region? 

According to AAA, currently, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.05. At the same time last year, it was $2.02. The state’s average is $3.09 which is up one cent from Memorial Day. And last year the state average was $2.20. 

  • Here’s a look at gas price averages from CNY & WNY: 
  • Batavia – $3.02 (up 2 cents since last Monday) 
  • Buffalo – $3.01 (up 2 cents since last Monday) 
  • Ithaca – $3.03 (up 3 cents change since last Monday) 
  • Rochester – $3.03 (no change since last Monday) 
  • Rome – $3.15 (up three cents since last Monday) 
  • Syracuse – $3.04 (no change since last Monday) 
  • Watertown – $3.14 (up one cent since last Monday) 

