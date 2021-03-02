Chemung County ranked among the worst counties in NYS for children

(WETM) — A 2021 report, released by Save The Children, shows the best and worst states for children during COVID. The report ranks all 50 states based on how they protect and provide for children during the pandemic.

The report looks at high school dropout rates, teen pregnancy rate, child poverty, child hunger, and child death in each county.

New York was ranked 41st in the country and Pennsylvania was 19th. Utah was ranked #1 in the report.

With 1 being the best, out of the 62 counties in New York, Schuyler County was ranked 24th, Steuben County was ranked 45th, and Chemung County was ranked 60th.

Meanwhile in Pennsylvania, Tioga County was ranked 41st and Bradford County was ranked 47th out of 67 counties in the commonwealth.

Putnam County, N.Y. was ranked #1 for New York and Bucks County, Pa. was ranked #1 for Pennsylvania.

To see the full report: click here!