Chittenango man arrested following shooting incident in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Chittenango man has been arrested after a shooting incident in Oneida County.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested Todd Estes, 42, of Vienna, following a shooting incident that took place inside his residence on Feb. 2.

The investigation found that Estes illegally had a loaded 9mm handgun with a 30 round magazine clip. Police said that, during a physical altercation, Estes threatened a female and a man, Nicholas Damanski, with the gun, saying he would shoot them.

Estes was arrested on the following charges:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Menacing in the second degree with a weapon
  • Unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device

Estes was transported to the Oneida County Public Safety building for Centralized Arraignment.

