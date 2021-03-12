Clarence Center man arrested for DWI while driving lawnmower on road, nearly hit State Police

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Jody D. Errick, 35 of Clarence Center was arrested Friday morning after riding a lawnmower down the road, almost hitting State Police Troopers on patrol.

Errick was driving a zero-turn lawnmower at 8:42 a.m. down Strickler Road in the Town of Clarence when he almost struck Troopers patrolling the area, according to New York State Police.

We’re told the troopers interviewed Errick, determining he “showed signs of impairment.”

Errick was carrying Alprazolam and did not pass a field sobriety test. An extra test was conducted by a State Police drug recognition expert that confirmed Errick was showing signs of impairment.

He was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, controlled substance out of original container and driving while intoxicated by drugs.

Errick was issued an appearance ticket for Town of Clarence court.