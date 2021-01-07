Committee Chairs announced for upcoming New York State Senate session

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Committee Chairs have been announced for the upcoming New York State Senate session.

On Wednesday, New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins announced Senate Committee Chair assignments for the 2021-2022 session.

According to Senate Majority Stewart-Cousins, during the first sesssion, new Senate Democratic Majority held over 100 hearings and roundtable discussions.

“During our first Session as the new Senate Majority, we held a record number of hearings and used Senate committees to advance our agenda and conduct the people’s work,” stated Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins. “Since the pandemic began, we’ve held hearings on COVID-19 and its impact on New York residential health care facilities and hospitals, workers and small businesses, courts and corrections system, elections, mass transit systems, veterans, and cultural community. As we move forward, the Democratic Majority will utilize our Committees to review important issues and advance legislation that addresses the needs and priorities of New York residents.”

Committee Chairs for the 2021-2022 New York State Senate session are as follows.

Committee on Aging:  Senator Rachel May
Committee on Agriculture: Senator Michelle Hinchey
Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse:  Senator Pete Harckham
Committee on Banks:  Senator James Sanders, Jr.
Committee on Budget and Revenue:  Senator Brian Benjamin
Committee on Children And Families:Senator Jabari Brisport
Committee on Cities 1 (New York City):Senator Robert Jackson
Committee on Cities 2 (Other NYS Cities):Senator Jeremy Cooney
Committee on Civil Service And Pensions: Senator Andrew Gounardes
Committee on Codes:Senator Jamaal Bailey
Committee on Commerce, Economic Development And Small Business:Senator Anna Kaplan
Committee on Consumer Protection: Senator Kevin Thomas
Committee on Corporations, Authorities And Commissions:Senator Leroy Comrie
Committee on Crime Victims, Crime And Correction:Senator Luis Sepulveda
Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks And Recreation:Senator Jose Serrano
Committee on Developmental Disabilities:Senator John Mannion
Committee on Education: Senator Shelley Mayer
Committee on Elections:Senator Zellnor Myrie
Committee on Energy And Telecommunications:  Senator Kevin Parker
Committee on Environmental Conservation:Senator Todd Kaminsky
Committee on Ethics And Internal Governance: Senator Alessandra Biaggi
Committee on Finance:Senator Liz Krueger
Committee on Health:Senator Gustavo Rivera
Committee on Higher Education: Senator Toby Ann Stavisky
Committee on Housing, Construction And Community Development: Senator Brian Kavanagh
Committee on Insurance:Senator Neil Breslin
Committee on Internet And Technology:Senator Diane Savino
Committee on Investigations And Government Operations: Senator James Skoufis
Committee on Judiciary:Senator Brad Hoylman
Committee on Labor:Senator Jessica Ramos
Committee on Libraries:Senator Sean Ryan
Committee on Local Government: Senator James Gaughran
Committee on Mental Health:Senator Samra Brouk
Committee on New York City Education:Senator John Liu
Committee on Procurement:Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick
Committee on Racing, Gaming And Wagering:Senator Joseph Addabbo, Jr.
Committee on Rules:Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins
Committee on Social Services:Senator Roxanne Persaud
Committee on Transportation: Senator Tim Kennedy
Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security And Military Affairs:   Senator John Brooks
Committee on Women’s Issues: Senator Julia Salazar
The Administrative Regulations Review Commission:Senator Simcha Felder

All committee chairs for the New York State Senate were announced on January 6, 2021.

