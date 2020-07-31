Congressman John Katko pushing for state aid, unemployment assistance

(WSYR-TV) — Republican Congressman John Katko said he and Democratic Rep. Anthony Brindisi are continuing to push for local funding and unemployment help in the next stimulus package.

Katko said we need relief now before unemployment benefits run out.

“The nation is really hurting,” said Katko. “We need another package.”

Katko went on to say that some believe that the $600 bonus gives people a reason to not return to work. But, he believes that can be fixed.

The congressman said it will take time to get the financial support that local governments need in order to make up for the economic loss that was incurred during the pandemic.