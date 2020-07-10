COVID-19 cases in NY surpass 400,000

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The number of COVID-19 cases in New York has surpassed 400,000.

With 786 new cases found on Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state’s new total number of cases identified this year is 400,299. Those new cases were found in 1.06 percent of the 73,558 people who were tested on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the percentage of people who tested positive in each region of the state:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region0.9%0.7%0.7%
Central New York1.2%0.8%1.9%
Finger Lakes1.4%0.9%1.7%
Long Island1.3%0.9%1.0%
Mid-Hudson1.2%0.6%0.9%
Mohawk Valley1.1%1.1%1.2%
New York City1.2%1.0%1.1%
North Country0.2%0.4%0.1%
Southern Tier0.5%0.7%1.3%
Western New York1.7%0.9%1.0%

New cases appeared in 47 different counties.

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,1907
Allegany640
Broome78414
Cattaraugus1343
Cayuga1240
Chautauqua1553
Chemung1480
Chenango1663
Clinton1070
Columbia4820
Cortland561
Delaware910
Dutchess4,2627
Erie7,66036
Essex510
Franklin351
Fulton2641
Genesee2462
Greene2641
Hamilton60
Herkimer1842
Jefferson950
Lewis310
Livingston1444
Madison3713
Monroe4,12046
Montgomery1283
Nassau42,23268
Niagara1,32712
NYC218,403351
Oneida1,80615
Onondaga3,07828
Ontario2933
Orange10,82010
Orleans2871
Oswego2165
Otsego882
Putnam1,3557
Rensselaer5882
Rockland13,6918
Saratoga5872
Schenectady8524
Schoharie621
Schuyler130
Seneca730
St. Lawrence2270
Steuben2720
Suffolk41,91162
Sullivan1,4644
Tioga1598
Tompkins1811
Ulster1,8532
Warren2741
Washington2491
Wayne2016
Westchester35,22643
Wyoming1012
Yates480

Here is New York’s COVID-19 breakdown for Thursday:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 826 (-25)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 87 (+8)
  • Hospital Counties – 33
  • Number ICU – 178 (+5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 92 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 71,371 (+92)
  • Deaths – 8
  • Total Deaths – 24,968

