COVID-19 outbreak at Albany County Correctional Facility

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Albany County Correctional Facility is dealing with a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Twenty-one new cases have been reported since Sunday with all of those cases being inmates at the facility.
The Albany County sheriff says four are symptomatic and are under quarantine and medical watch.
There are also 11 staff members at the correctional facility who tested positive.
