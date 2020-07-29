NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As colleges across the state prepare to reopen, the state legislature holding a hearing on COVID-19’s impact on higher education. SUNY officials say they’ve been working with their 64 campuses on the re-opening process and say they all are in line with the State Department of Health guidelines.

As for the state travel advisory, students coming from a state on that list will be required to quarantine upon arrival for 14 days. All SUNY campuses will provide a place for those students to quarantine on campus.

With an estimated $900 million to $1 billion hit, students are wondering about changes in tuition for in-person versus virtual services.

“No final decisions on tuition have been made. Certainly, we have been working with the campuses on the fee structure and how those fees impact students at the campuses, especially for services that may be curtailed or not provided. Or other services that may be enhanced because of the pandemic,” said Robert Megna, Senior Vice Chancellor and COO of SUNY.

SUNY says arrangements are made for each campus to issue a pro-rated refund or credit for fall 2020 and the student’s option for housing and dining fees.