(WIVB)– Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information resulting in the arrest of Kevin Allen Jr.
Crime Stoppers says Allen violated the terms of his federal supervised release. He’s 6’3” tall and weighs 300 pounds.
They say if you have any information to call 716-867-6161 or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers app.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- “We’ve tested our players over 600 times and have had 2 positives” Jim Boeheim post-game following win over Niagara
- Guerrier and Richmond help power Syracuse to blowout win over Niagara
- Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for arrest of Kevin Allen Jr.
- More than 25 people rescued from human smuggling operation in Texas
- WATCH: A bit of rain and higher elevation snow Friday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App