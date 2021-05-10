Cuomo addresses questions surrounding NYS Opioid settlement funds

Wearing a bracelet that says “NY Tough,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As millions of dollars from opioid settlements head to New York State, they’re supposed to be used for drug treatment and prevention.

But in the wake of claims that two-thirds of over $32 million from a recent settlement with consulting firm McKinsey and Company got swept into the state’s general fund, Governor Cuomo addressed the issue at his daily briefing on Monday.

“Any funds that come from settlements go into the general fund. We then do the state budget. From one lump sum in the general fund and make allocations. And we make an allocation to addiction services, which has always been a priority for the state,” Governor Cuomo said.

Advocacy groups are now joining others to make sure 100 percent of the funds are used for treatment, recovery and harm reduction.